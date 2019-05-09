Channels

SCMP
Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

The man said his 10-year-old daughter had been sick for four days but he was determined she should not miss out. Photo: Pearvideo.com
Society

Chinese father takes daughter, 10, to top school’s open day despite her being on an IV drip

  • Passionate parent says he has had a dream for his daughter since she was very young and did not want her to miss out
  • ‘You must not fail to live up to your daddy’s expectations of you,’ he tells child in video
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Published: 3:58pm, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 3:57pm, 9 May, 2019

Chinese high school students study late at night for the annual gaokao exam. Photo: EPA-EFE
Society

China roots out its ‘gaokao migrants’ as university entrance exam nears

  • Crackdown on students registering to take the exam in a different province to improve their prospects, sometimes by faking residency status
  • Competition is less fierce in sparsely populated regions
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Published: 6:32pm, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 12:00pm, 8 May, 2019

