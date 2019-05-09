The man said his 10-year-old daughter had been sick for four days but he was determined she should not miss out. Photo: Pearvideo.com
Chinese father takes daughter, 10, to top school’s open day despite her being on an IV drip
- Passionate parent says he has had a dream for his daughter since she was very young and did not want her to miss out
- ‘You must not fail to live up to your daddy’s expectations of you,’ he tells child in video
Chinese high school students study late at night for the annual gaokao exam. Photo: EPA-EFE
China roots out its ‘gaokao migrants’ as university entrance exam nears
- Crackdown on students registering to take the exam in a different province to improve their prospects, sometimes by faking residency status
- Competition is less fierce in sparsely populated regions
