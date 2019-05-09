Tsinghua University in Beijing is one of China’s leading higher education establishments. Photo: Shutterstock
Tsinghua University sues Chinese kindergartens for using its name
- Legal action by one of country’s best known university is attempt to fight common trend of adopting names of globally renowned education establishments such as Harvard, Oxford and Cambridge
- Kindergartens defend use of name saying it is also used on streets or even as a given name
