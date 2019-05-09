Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Tsinghua University in Beijing is one of China’s leading higher education establishments. Photo: Shutterstock
Society

Tsinghua University sues Chinese kindergartens for using its name

  • Legal action by one of country’s best known university is attempt to fight common trend of adopting names of globally renowned education establishments such as Harvard, Oxford and Cambridge
  • Kindergartens defend use of name saying it is also used on streets or even as a given name
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 5:15pm, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 5:15pm, 9 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Tsinghua University in Beijing is one of China’s leading higher education establishments. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.