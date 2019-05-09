Police in Jiangsu province, eastern China detained a male pickup artist whose website offered ‘seduction’ courses including how to emotionally manipulate women into killing themselves. Photo: Handout
Chinese pickup artist locked up for sinister lessons in manipulation
- Police shut down website offering courses which included encouraging women to kill themselves
- Women referred to as ‘pets’ and ‘prey’
Topic | China Society
Police in Jiangsu province, eastern China detained a male pickup artist whose website offered ‘seduction’ courses including how to emotionally manipulate women into killing themselves. Photo: Handout
The urban worker pension fund, the backbone of the country’s state pension system, held a reserve of 4.8 trillion yuan (US$714 billion) at the end of 2018. It is predicted to peak at 7 trillion yuan in 2027, then drop steadily to zero by 2035. Photo: Xinhua
China’s state pension fund to run dry by 2035 as workforce shrinks due to effects of one-child policy, says study
- The urban worker pension fund, the backbone of the country’s state pension system, is under threat, warns the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences
- Number of citizens exceeding the normal retirement age reached 249 million at the end of 2018, some 18 per cent of the total population
Topic | China economy
The urban worker pension fund, the backbone of the country’s state pension system, held a reserve of 4.8 trillion yuan (US$714 billion) at the end of 2018. It is predicted to peak at 7 trillion yuan in 2027, then drop steadily to zero by 2035. Photo: Xinhua