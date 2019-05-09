Channels

Police in Jiangsu province, eastern China detained a male pickup artist whose website offered ‘seduction’ courses including how to emotionally manipulate women into killing themselves. Photo: Handout
Society

Chinese pickup artist locked up for sinister lessons in manipulation

  • Police shut down website offering courses which included encouraging women to kill themselves
  • Women referred to as ‘pets’ and ‘prey’
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Published: 7:30pm, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 7:30pm, 9 May, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
The urban worker pension fund, the backbone of the country’s state pension system, held a reserve of 4.8 trillion yuan (US$714 billion) at the end of 2018. It is predicted to peak at 7 trillion yuan in 2027, then drop steadily to zero by 2035. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China’s state pension fund to run dry by 2035 as workforce shrinks due to effects of one-child policy, says study

  • The urban worker pension fund, the backbone of the country’s state pension system, is under threat, warns the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences
  • Number of citizens exceeding the normal retirement age reached 249 million at the end of 2018, some 18 per cent of the total population
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 5:00am, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:28am, 3 May, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
