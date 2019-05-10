The dispute began while the bus was in motion and after Chen asked about the fare to her destination. Fu told her it was 2 yuan (29 US cents), but Chen said it should be 1 yuan.

A woman in southern China who assaulted a bus driver has been jailed for four year by Meilan District People's Court.

According to surveillance footage, she stood at the driver’s side and questioned him, before grabbing a small red flag from the front windscreen – a symbol of prestige for bus crews – and throwing it to the floor.

While Fu asked her to pick it up, Chen slapped his face. He pulled the bus over and called the police.

“She said I charged her an extra 1 yuan. But I was driving, so I did not explain much. Then she said she would file a complaint,” Fu was quoted as saying.

“The slap came suddenly, and I was a little confused. My instinctive reaction was to stop immediately. I cannot drive when I’m upset,” he said.

Passenger attacks on bus drivers have been common in China, but none provoked the public reaction that greeted video from a crash in the western municipality of Chongqing, when a bus plunged into the Yangtse River after a fight between the driver and a female passenger last year.

The woman began quarrelling with the driver after she missed her stop. All the 15 people aboard, including the driver, were killed.