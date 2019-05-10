Advertisement
Video footage shows a woman striking a bus driver during their journey at Haikou, Hainan island, in December. Photo: Weibo
Chinese passenger jailed for four years after assault on driver aboard speeding bus
- Security video shows woman striking man behind the wheel in dispute over fare
- Sentence comes after spate of attacks on drivers and tragedy in Chongqing
A woman in southern China who assaulted a bus driver has been jailed for four years amid intense public scrutiny of behaviour on public transport after a traveller caused an accident that killed 15 people in Chongqing in October.
On Thursday, the woman, surnamed Chen, was convicted of posing a threat to public safety after she slapped the driver, Fu Chuanming, on the face during a dispute in December at Haikou, Hainan island, the website of the People’s Daily reported.
Meilan District People’s Court passed judgment in the 29-year old, but it was unclear if she would appeal, the report said.
The dispute began while the bus was in motion and after Chen asked about the fare to her destination. Fu told her it was 2 yuan (29 US cents), but Chen said it should be 1 yuan.
According to surveillance footage, she stood at the driver’s side and questioned him, before grabbing a small red flag from the front windscreen – a symbol of prestige for bus crews – and throwing it to the floor.
While Fu asked her to pick it up, Chen slapped his face. He pulled the bus over and called the police.
“She said I charged her an extra 1 yuan. But I was driving, so I did not explain much. Then she said she would file a complaint,” Fu was quoted as saying.
“The slap came suddenly, and I was a little confused. My instinctive reaction was to stop immediately. I cannot drive when I’m upset,” he said.
Passenger attacks on bus drivers have been common in China, but none provoked the public reaction that greeted video from a crash in the western municipality of Chongqing, when a bus plunged into the Yangtse River after a fight between the driver and a female passenger last year.
The woman began quarrelling with the driver after she missed her stop. All the 15 people aboard, including the driver, were killed.
An anti-drowsiness device on the dashboard of a KMB bus at the Kowloon Bay depot.Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong buses soon to be equipped with anti-drowsiness systems – and a range of other eye-opening safety measures
- System is designed to detect a driver’s level of alertness through facial recognition software – and emits a warning if the driver dozes off.
Buses installed with anti-drowsiness systems for drivers could soon be on the road, with the city’s biggest bus operator announcing that testing was nearly finished for the new safety measure.
The city’s largest bus company, Kowloon Motor Bus (KMB), said on Saturday that tests of anti-drowsiness devices on 16 buses were in the final stage. The system was designed to detect a driver’s level of alertness through facial recognition software – and emits a warning if the driver dozes off.
Andrew Kwan Chi-wai, safety director at KMB, said some systems would
“This system is just to help drivers drive safely. We have no intention to discipline drivers because of it ,” he said at a local road safety event.
The anti-drowsiness measures are being rolled out a after a KMB bus crashed in Tai Po last February,
The bus company added about 160 buses installed with electronic stability systems and devices that limit driving speeds were expected to arrive in Hong Kong in August.
The company said it hired nearly 100 drivers to meet the manpower demands of new working hour guidelines that were revised by the Transport Department after the fatal bus crash.
Although the new guidelines advised that maximum daily work hours be cut from 14 to 12, a so-called special shift still allowed drivers to work up to 14 hours a day, with a mandatory three-hour break.
Kwan said the bus company would continue to look into ways of reducing the special shifts for drivers from a maximum of 14 hours to 13.
“Our colleagues need time to adapt to [the new guidelines]. Honestly, we are making the changes. For example, they have a three-hour break in the middle for the special shift. So they are still adapting and different colleagues are sharing different views,” he said.
On Friday, bus operators Citybus and New World First Bus announced that the first vehicle installed with the electronic stability programme and speed-limiting system had arrived in Hong Kong. Every seat on the bus is equipped with a safety belt.
The company said the bus would begin serving the public after tests were conducted by the Transport Department. A total of 119 vehicles with the new systems are expected to arrive in the city over time.
The new bus has USB charging ports installed on the backs of the seats and in the wheelchair parking area, the bus companies said.