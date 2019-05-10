Channels

After an 18-year voyage, Chihiro and No Face will arrive in mainland China cinemas as another of Hayao Miyazaki’s movies, “Spirited Away”, at last gets the big screen treatment. Photo: Weibo
Society

Mainland Chinese cinema audience eager for big screen debut of Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away

  • Academy Award winning animation is second of Japanese director’s hits to arrive
  • Thousands of fans join internet frenzy to welcome the film and ask for more
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 2:37pm, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 2:37pm, 10 May, 2019

After an 18-year voyage, Chihiro and No Face will arrive in mainland China cinemas as another of Hayao Miyazaki’s movies, “Spirited Away”, at last gets the big screen treatment. Photo: Weibo
