Authorities in in Wenling, Zhejiang province, are investigating the deaths of 12 people aboard a truck after a temple visit. Photo: Weibo
Society

Elderly Chinese pilgrims killed as overloaded truck tumbles off mountain road

  • Driver ‘meant well’ in offering lift, says relative of victim
  • Traffic inspectors are investigating what they say was ‘illegal ride’
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 3:25pm, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 3:25pm, 13 May, 2019

Firefighters help victims of a tourist bus that crashed on Wednesday on the Portuguese island of Madeira. Photo: AFP
Europe

At least 29 killed, 27 injured on Madeira as tour bus overturns after rolling down steep hillside

  • Tourists on board were all German, but some pedestrians may have been struck
  • Accident happened in residential area in coastal Portuguese town of Canico
Topic |   Tourism
SCMP

Reuters  

Associated Press  

Published: 5:25am, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:20pm, 18 Apr, 2019

Firefighters help victims of a tourist bus that crashed on Wednesday on the Portuguese island of Madeira. Photo: AFP
