Chinese comedian Zhang Yunlei has apologised after a video of him mocking earthquake survivors surfaced on the anniversary of the Wenchuan disaster which left 87,000 dead or missing in 2008. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese comic’s earthquake jokes cause offence on disaster anniversary
- Comedy routine filmed last year condemned on social media for making fun of tragedy
- Performer apologises for disrespecting the dead after video clips go viral
Actor Zhao Lixin. Photo: Weibo
‘Harmful to politics’: Chinese actor Zhao Lixin kicked off Weibo as censors turn the screw on social media
- Screen and stage star silenced after Japanese imperialism controversy
- Social media company reminds users to follow regulations on content
