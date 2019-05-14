Channels

A police officer in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, was struck by the resemblance between the owner of a local diner and a fugitive wanted for a robbery and murder in Beijing 19 years ago. The man has confessed to the crimes. Photo: Chinanews
Chinese police officer’s suspicions about diner owner bring 19-year robbery-murder fugitive to justice

  • Man who fled scene of Beijing crimes in 2000 is caught after encounter in Wenzhou
  • Fugitive who created new life for himself confessed to crimes after arrest
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 1:28pm, 14 May, 2019

Updated: 1:28pm, 14 May, 2019

A police officer in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, was struck by the resemblance between the owner of a local diner and a fugitive wanted for a robbery and murder in Beijing 19 years ago. The man has confessed to the crimes. Photo: Chinanews
Visitors walk past a screen showing a demonstration of facial recognition software at the Security China 2018 exhibition on public safety and security in Beijing, China October 23, 2018. Photo: Reuters
DeepGlint: the Chinese AI firm that helped police catch a criminal who had been on the run for 20 years

  • Company says its system – inspired by structure of human eye – can capture images of, and identify, individuals and vehicles as far away as 50 metres
Topic |   Artificial intelligence
Celia Chen

Celia Chen  

Published: 6:00am, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 9:14am, 7 May, 2019

Visitors walk past a screen showing a demonstration of facial recognition software at the Security China 2018 exhibition on public safety and security in Beijing, China October 23, 2018. Photo: Reuters
