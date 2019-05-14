Authorities in eastern China are investigating after a child died one day after receiving an anti-rabies vaccination. Photo: Shutterstock
Girl’s death after rabies shot hits raw nerve in China after vaccine scandals
- Three-year-old vaccinated after dog scratch dies one day later
- Case attracts attention from millions of people as investigators probe circumstances
Authorities in eastern China are investigating after a child died one day after receiving an anti-rabies vaccination. Photo: Shutterstock
Private hospital in China closed down after dozens of patients given fake HPV vaccines
- Police investigation finds nearly 40 people received the shots since January last year – before the drug was approved by the Chinese regulator
- Hainan hospital had rented out its medical cosmetics department to a beauty parlour, which authorities suspect administered the vaccinations
The Gardasil HPV vaccine has been in short supply in China since it was approved by the regulator last year. Photo: Shutterstock