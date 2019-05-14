Channels

Authorities in eastern China are investigating after a child died one day after receiving an anti-rabies vaccination. Photo: Shutterstock
Society

Girl’s death after rabies shot hits raw nerve in China after vaccine scandals

  • Three-year-old vaccinated after dog scratch dies one day later
  • Case attracts attention from millions of people as investigators probe circumstances
Topic |   China Society
Jane Zhang

Jane Zhang  

Published: 3:59pm, 14 May, 2019

Updated: 3:59pm, 14 May, 2019

The Gardasil HPV vaccine has been in short supply in China since it was approved by the regulator last year. Photo: Shutterstock
Society

Private hospital in China closed down after dozens of patients given fake HPV vaccines

  • Police investigation finds nearly 40 people received the shots since January last year – before the drug was approved by the Chinese regulator
  • Hainan hospital had rented out its medical cosmetics department to a beauty parlour, which authorities suspect administered the vaccinations
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 5:30pm, 28 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:43pm, 28 Apr, 2019

