A still from the video, which caused authorities in both Cambodia and China to become involved. Photo: YouTube
Society

Chinese ‘gangster’ video that caused Cambodia’s police chief to intervene ‘was a prank’

  • Apparent threat in online clip to take control of Cambodia’s Sihanoukville province had alerted the authorities
  • But the so-called gang were tourists who made the video for fun, mainland media reports
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 6:15pm, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 6:15pm, 16 May, 2019

The video was released soon after a Ministry of Interior report identifying Chinese nationals as the most criminally active foreigners in Cambodia. Photo: YouTube
Southeast Asia

Chinese gang threatens chaos in Cambodian province as rift deepens between locals and new arrivals

  • The video was released soon after a Ministry of Interior report identifying Chinese nationals as the most criminally active foreigners in Cambodia
  • In recent years, Chinese developers have built more than 100 casinos and dozens of hotels and resorts in the province
Topic |   Chinese overseas
SCMP

Andrew Nachemson  

Kong Meta  

Published: 2:17pm, 14 May, 2019

Updated: 10:19am, 15 May, 2019

