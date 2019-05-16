A still from the video, which caused authorities in both Cambodia and China to become involved. Photo: YouTube
Chinese ‘gangster’ video that caused Cambodia’s police chief to intervene ‘was a prank’
- Apparent threat in online clip to take control of Cambodia’s Sihanoukville province had alerted the authorities
- But the so-called gang were tourists who made the video for fun, mainland media reports
The video was released soon after a Ministry of Interior report identifying Chinese nationals as the most criminally active foreigners in Cambodia. Photo: YouTube
Chinese gang threatens chaos in Cambodian province as rift deepens between locals and new arrivals
- The video was released soon after a Ministry of Interior report identifying Chinese nationals as the most criminally active foreigners in Cambodia
- In recent years, Chinese developers have built more than 100 casinos and dozens of hotels and resorts in the province
