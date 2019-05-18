Gao Guangli’s origami creations are sold online as little souvenirs. Photo: Gao Guangli
Meet the Chinese man making origami with his mouth to help his family
- A lifetime of severe disability has not stopped him from becoming a Guinness world record holder
- He is also self-educated, an adventurer and entrepreneur
Topic | China Society
Liu Xuannuo and her grandmother Zhang Ruixin live together in a school dormitory in Wuqiang county, Hebei province. Photo: Weibo
The remarkable Chinese retiree giving her disabled granddaughter the gift of happiness
- Liu Xuannuo was diagnosed with the degenerative disease ALS as an infant but her grandmother was determined the child would have a full life
