Chinese women have faced state controls over their fertility. Photo: Shutterstock
Why Alabama’s new abortion ban has touched a raw nerve in China
- Country’s own history of top-down population control, including the one-child policy, means the issue resonates with many people in China
Topic | Reproductive health
Pro-choice supporters protest in front of the Alabama State House. Photo: Reuters
Alabama senate bans nearly all abortions, makes no exceptions for rape victims
- Law bans abortion except if there is a ‘serious health risk’ to the mother, with no exceptions for rape and incest
- Those performing abortions would be committing a felony, punishable by 10 to 99 years in prison
Topic | United States
