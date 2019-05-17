Channels

Chinese women have faced state controls over their fertility. Photo: Shutterstock
Why Alabama’s new abortion ban has touched a raw nerve in China

  • Country’s own history of top-down population control, including the one-child policy, means the issue resonates with many people in China
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Published: 10:13am, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 11:10am, 17 May, 2019

Pro-choice supporters protest in front of the Alabama State House. Photo: Reuters
Alabama senate bans nearly all abortions, makes no exceptions for rape victims

  • Law bans abortion except if there is a ‘serious health risk’ to the mother, with no exceptions for rape and incest
  • Those performing abortions would be committing a felony, punishable by 10 to 99 years in prison
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 10:56am, 15 May, 2019

Updated: 7:25pm, 15 May, 2019

