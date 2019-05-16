Xiaowu and Jamie Wu are planning to get married as soon as legislation that allows them to do so is passed. Photo: Handout
Taiwan lawmakers set for historic vote on same-sex marriage
- Vote could pave way for island becoming first place in Asia to legally recognise gay couples, but opponents are seeking to water down the government’s proposals
Taiwan lawmakers have until May 24 to legalise same-sex marriage, according to a ruling by the Constitutional Court, and LGBT campaigners are urging them to back the government’s draft bill in a key vote this week. Photo: AP
Asia’s first same-sex marriage law heads for vote in Taiwan
- Campaigners want government’s draft bill passed in key vote on Friday
- Alternative bills ‘discriminatory’ and will lead to court challenge, say activists
