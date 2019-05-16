Channels

Xiaowu and Jamie Wu are planning to get married as soon as legislation that allows them to do so is passed. Photo: Handout
Society

Taiwan lawmakers set for historic vote on same-sex marriage

  • Vote could pave way for island becoming first place in Asia to legally recognise gay couples, but opponents are seeking to water down the government’s proposals
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 11:00pm, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 11:00pm, 16 May, 2019

Xiaowu and Jamie Wu are planning to get married as soon as legislation that allows them to do so is passed. Photo: Handout
Taiwan lawmakers have until May 24 to legalise same-sex marriage, according to a ruling by the Constitutional Court, and LGBT campaigners are urging them to back the government’s draft bill in a key vote this week. Photo: AP
Politics

Asia’s first same-sex marriage law heads for vote in Taiwan

  • Campaigners want government’s draft bill passed in key vote on Friday
  • Alternative bills ‘discriminatory’ and will lead to court challenge, say activists
Topic |   LGBTQ
Thomson Reuters Foundation

Thomson Reuters Foundation  

Published: 6:55pm, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 10:47pm, 13 May, 2019

Taiwan lawmakers have until May 24 to legalise same-sex marriage, according to a ruling by the Constitutional Court, and LGBT campaigners are urging them to back the government’s draft bill in a key vote this week. Photo: AP
