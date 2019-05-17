Taiwan is set to become the first region in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage. Photo: AP
Taiwan lawmakers vote to legalise same-sex marriage
- Island’s legislature backs bill to grant homosexual couples the same civil rights as heterosexual couples
Topic | LGBTQ
Taiwan is set to become the first region in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage. Photo: AP
Xiaowu and Jamie Wu are planning to get married as soon as legislation that allows them to do so is passed. Photo: Handout
Taiwan lawmakers set for historic vote on same-sex marriage, potentially making it the first place in Asia to legally recognise gay couples
- Vote could pave way for island becoming first place in Asia to legally recognise gay couples, but opponents are seeking to water down the government’s proposals
Topic | Taiwan
Xiaowu and Jamie Wu are planning to get married as soon as legislation that allows them to do so is passed. Photo: Handout