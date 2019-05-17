Channels

Taiwan is set to become the first region in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage. Photo: AP
Society

Taiwan lawmakers vote to legalise same-sex marriage

  • Island’s legislature backs bill to grant homosexual couples the same civil rights as heterosexual couples
Topic |   LGBTQ
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 3:05pm, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 3:54pm, 17 May, 2019

Taiwan is set to become the first region in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage. Photo: AP
Xiaowu and Jamie Wu are planning to get married as soon as legislation that allows them to do so is passed. Photo: Handout
Society

Taiwan lawmakers set for historic vote on same-sex marriage, potentially making it the first place in Asia to legally recognise gay couples

  • Vote could pave way for island becoming first place in Asia to legally recognise gay couples, but opponents are seeking to water down the government’s proposals
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 11:00pm, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 12:45am, 17 May, 2019

Xiaowu and Jamie Wu are planning to get married as soon as legislation that allows them to do so is passed. Photo: Handout
