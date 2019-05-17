Lu Wenrong’s fortune became the focus of public interest after his university student son was abducted by a gang wielding stun guns in Ontario in March. Photo: Handout
Chinese businessman-turned-Taoist leader confirms he is father of the student who was kidnapped in Canada
- Lu Wenrong tells religious affairs bureau his son’s claims of wealth on social media have nothing to do with Chinese Taoist Association.
Topic | China Society
Lu Wenrong’s fortune became the focus of public interest after his university student son was abducted by a gang wielding stun guns in Ontario in March. Photo: Handout