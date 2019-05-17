Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Lu Wenrong’s fortune became the focus of public interest after his university student son was abducted by a gang wielding stun guns in Ontario in March. Photo: Handout
Society

Chinese businessman-turned-Taoist leader confirms he is father of the student who was kidnapped in Canada

  • Lu Wenrong tells religious affairs bureau his son’s claims of wealth on social media have nothing to do with Chinese Taoist Association.
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 6:53pm, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 6:55pm, 17 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Lu Wenrong’s fortune became the focus of public interest after his university student son was abducted by a gang wielding stun guns in Ontario in March. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.