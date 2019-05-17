Lu Fu and her guide dog Evay are discovering that not everyone is sympathetic to blind bus travellers, but they have supporters on social media. Photo: AFP
Chinese bus driver who refused to move with blind woman’s guide dog on board eventually rolls over
- Law in cities like Hefei and Beijing is on side of the guide dog, but attitudes are not
- One blind traveller’s experience suggests the rules are not clearly understood
Topic | China Society
Lu Fu and her guide dog Evay are discovering that not everyone is sympathetic to blind bus travellers, but they have supporters on social media. Photo: AFP