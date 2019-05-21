Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The aftermath of the incident in Guangzhou on Tuesday morning. Photo: Weibo
Society

13 injured in southern China as car ploughs into pedestrians

  • Motorist drives through crossing at red light in city of Guangzhou
  • Two people in critical condition
Topic |   China Society
Jane Zhang

Jane Zhang  

Published: 11:48am, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 12:06pm, 21 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The aftermath of the incident in Guangzhou on Tuesday morning. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Police in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, are investigating a driver’s medical history after a fatal accident on Thursday. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese police detain driver after three pedestrians are mowed down at roadside

  • Police in Shenzhen look for clues to accident in driver’s medical records
  • Motorist complains of ‘sudden attack’ at time of accident
Topic |   China Society
Jane Zhang

Jane Zhang  

Published: 2:11pm, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 3:47pm, 17 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, are investigating a driver’s medical history after a fatal accident on Thursday. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.