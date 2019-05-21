The aftermath of the incident in Guangzhou on Tuesday morning. Photo: Weibo
13 injured in southern China as car ploughs into pedestrians
- Motorist drives through crossing at red light in city of Guangzhou
- Two people in critical condition
Topic | China Society
Police in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, are investigating a driver’s medical history after a fatal accident on Thursday. Photo: Weibo
Chinese police detain driver after three pedestrians are mowed down at roadside
- Police in Shenzhen look for clues to accident in driver’s medical records
- Motorist complains of ‘sudden attack’ at time of accident
