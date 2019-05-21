The number, ending in 888, was used in an episode of the drama Skynet Action. The producers have since made changes to the passage. Photo: Weibo
A Chinese man spent almost US$3,000 on a ‘lucky’ phone number. It made his life a misery
- Zhejiang resident was bombarded with crank calls after his ‘auspicious’ phone number featured in a television drama
Topic | China Society
The number, ending in 888, was used in an episode of the drama Skynet Action. The producers have since made changes to the passage. Photo: Weibo