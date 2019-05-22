Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police have detained 62 people as part of an investigation into the sale and manufacture of guns and ammunition. Photo: Thepaper.cn
Society

Chinese police’s 10-month campaign to fight gun crime nets 62 suspects, 11 firearms

  • 82,000 airgun pellets, manufacturing equipment also seized in investigation that spanned 20 provinces
  • Results of operation come just weeks after government announces campaign to crack down on gun crime ahead of nation’s 70th anniversary celebrations
Topic |   China Society
Jane Zhang

Jane Zhang  

Published: 4:09pm, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 4:09pm, 22 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police have detained 62 people as part of an investigation into the sale and manufacture of guns and ammunition. Photo: Thepaper.cn
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.