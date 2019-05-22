Police have detained 62 people as part of an investigation into the sale and manufacture of guns and ammunition. Photo: Thepaper.cn
Chinese police’s 10-month campaign to fight gun crime nets 62 suspects, 11 firearms
- 82,000 airgun pellets, manufacturing equipment also seized in investigation that spanned 20 provinces
- Results of operation come just weeks after government announces campaign to crack down on gun crime ahead of nation’s 70th anniversary celebrations
Topic | China Society
