Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The terrifying moment when a horse clattered into two pedestrians in a southeast China town was caught on camera. Photo: Sina.com.cn
Society

Chinese police shoot horse dead after panicked gallop through town puts three people in hospital

  • Video footage shows animal crashing into two women at high speed, and its final moments after being cornered
  • One of the injured is in a critical condition, police say, horse’s owner questioned over cause of incident
Topic |   China Society
Jane Zhang

Jane Zhang  

Published: 6:42pm, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 6:48pm, 22 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The terrifying moment when a horse clattered into two pedestrians in a southeast China town was caught on camera. Photo: Sina.com.cn
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.