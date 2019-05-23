Industries in China's northern Hebei province find themselves in the firing line over the increase in global CFC emissions. Photo: Simon Song
Northern China responsible for global rise in ozone-depleting CFC emissions, study says
- Researchers say 40 to 60 per cent of global increase in levels of prohibited CFCs can be laid at the door of industries in Shandong and Hebei provinces.
Topic | Environment
Industries in China's northern Hebei province find themselves in the firing line over the increase in global CFC emissions. Photo: Simon Song
Pollution readings in Hebei rose 8 per cent between January and April. Photo: Simon Song
Smog in northern China rises in first four months of 2019 as anti-pollution drive loses ‘momentum’
- Environment ministry says clean air efforts will not be relaxed
- Greenpeace says local authorities did away with restrictions on industry
Topic | China pollution
Pollution readings in Hebei rose 8 per cent between January and April. Photo: Simon Song