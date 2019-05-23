Channels

Industries in China's northern Hebei province find themselves in the firing line over the increase in global CFC emissions. Photo: Simon Song
Society

Northern China responsible for global rise in ozone-depleting CFC emissions, study says

  • Researchers say 40 to 60 per cent of global increase in levels of prohibited CFCs can be laid at the door of industries in Shandong and Hebei provinces.
Topic |   Environment
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:53pm, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 2:08pm, 23 May, 2019

Pollution readings in Hebei rose 8 per cent between January and April. Photo: Simon Song
Politics

Smog in northern China rises in first four months of 2019 as anti-pollution drive loses ‘momentum’

  • Environment ministry says clean air efforts will not be relaxed
  • Greenpeace says local authorities did away with restrictions on industry
Topic |   China pollution
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:01pm, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 11:12pm, 17 May, 2019

