Couples kiss after being among the first to register their same-sex marriages in Taipei on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Society

Taiwan holds Asia’s first legal gay weddings after passing historic law change

  • Couples go to government office to legally register their unions, and obtain wedding certificates and new identity cards listing their spousesTaiwan has become increasingly progressive on gay rights, although the marriage issue has been divisive on the island
Topic |   Taiwan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 12:43pm, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 12:43pm, 24 May, 2019

Supporters of same-sex marriage celebrate the Taiwanese legislature’s decision to legalise same-sex marriage in Taipei on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Society

Taiwan lawmakers vote to legalise same-sex marriage

  • Island’s legislature backs bill to grant homosexual couples the same civil rights as heterosexual couples
Topic |   LGBTI
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 3:05pm, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 11:29pm, 17 May, 2019

Supporters of same-sex marriage celebrate the Taiwanese legislature’s decision to legalise same-sex marriage in Taipei on Friday. Photo: Reuters
