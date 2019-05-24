Chinese police with the last two principal suspects in the Philippines on April 26. Photo: Weibo
Chinese police arrest 20 over pornographic live-streaming app that attracted 1 million users
- Streaming platform Huahua earned US$2.3 million in profit in five months, according to media report
- Final two suspects arrested in Philippines, police say
Durex and Heytea caused upset with their suggestive promotional campaign. Photo: Weibo
Durex ads ‘more frightening than pornography’, China’s online watchdog says after bubble tea brand Heytea joins innuendo-filled campaign
- Authorities vow to crack down on condom maker’s ‘vulgar’ promotions with bubble tea brand Heytea, which contain innuendo
- Latest campaigns could ‘ruin Chinese’, National Office Against Pornographic and Illegal Publications says
