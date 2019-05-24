Channels

Chinese police with the last two principal suspects in the Philippines on April 26. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese police arrest 20 over pornographic live-streaming app that attracted 1 million users

  • Streaming platform Huahua earned US$2.3 million in profit in five months, according to media report
  • Final two suspects arrested in Philippines, police say
Topic |   China Society
Jane Zhang

Jane Zhang  

Published: 3:00pm, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 3:00pm, 24 May, 2019

Durex and Heytea caused upset with their suggestive promotional campaign. Photo: Weibo
Society

Durex ads ‘more frightening than pornography’, China’s online watchdog says after bubble tea brand Heytea joins innuendo-filled campaign

  • Authorities vow to crack down on condom maker’s ‘vulgar’ promotions with bubble tea brand Heytea, which contain innuendo
  • Latest campaigns could ‘ruin Chinese’, National Office Against Pornographic and Illegal Publications says
Topic |   Offbeat
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Published: 7:25pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:38pm, 24 Apr, 2019

