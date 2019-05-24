Chinese authorities ordered a website to close some of its channels after accusing it of hosting obscene material. Photo: AFP
Chinese ‘gay fiction’ website told to stop publishing obscene content
- Pornography watchdog orders Jinjiang Literature City to close some of its sections following an official investigation
- Site regarded for providing a platform for self-published e-books and resources for unsigned authors
Durex and Heytea caused upset with their suggestive promotional campaign. Photo: Weibo
Durex ads ‘more frightening than pornography’, China’s online watchdog says after bubble tea brand Heytea joins innuendo-filled campaign
- Authorities vow to crack down on condom maker’s ‘vulgar’ promotions with bubble tea brand Heytea, which contain innuendo
- Latest campaigns could ‘ruin Chinese’, National Office Against Pornographic and Illegal Publications says
