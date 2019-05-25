Lena Headey (centre) as Cersei Lannister about to take her walk of shame in season 5 of Game of Thrones. Photo: HBO
Chinese fans cry ‘shame’ for Game of Thrones end but still love US shows
- ‘Rotten ending’ and anti-American sentiment fuelled by trade war fails to dent enthusiasm in China
- Young people find much to love in US popular culture
Topic | China Society
Lena Headey (centre) as Cersei Lannister about to take her walk of shame in season 5 of Game of Thrones. Photo: HBO
Illustration: Perry Tse
Chinese studying in US become ‘political cannon fodder’ as visa process tightens amid feud
- Some university students have been stuck in limbo as the waiting time for visas grows longer and the US government demands more information
- New Chinese student enrolment at US colleges and universities declines as the political climate sours
Topic | Chinese overseas
Illustration: Perry Tse