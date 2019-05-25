Channels

Lena Headey (centre) as Cersei Lannister about to take her walk of shame in season 5 of Game of Thrones. Photo: HBO
Chinese fans cry ‘shame’ for Game of Thrones end but still love US shows

  • ‘Rotten ending’ and anti-American sentiment fuelled by trade war fails to dent enthusiasm in China
  • Young people find much to love in US popular culture
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Published: 10:00pm, 25 May, 2019

Updated: 10:00pm, 25 May, 2019

Illustration: Perry Tse
Chinese studying in US become ‘political cannon fodder’ as visa process tightens amid feud

  • Some university students have been stuck in limbo as the waiting time for visas grows longer and the US government demands more information
  • New Chinese student enrolment at US colleges and universities declines as the political climate sours
Shen Lu  

Robert Delaney  

Published: 3:06am, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 5:42am, 24 May, 2019

Illustration: Perry Tse
