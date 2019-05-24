Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Researchers have two candidate vaccines for African swine fever and clinical trials are about to begin. Photo: Reuters
Society

China says scientists will begin work on trials for African swine fever virus vaccine

  • Clinical trials of two candidate vaccines begin, but experts sound note of caution
  • Beijing says China’s breeding herd is 22 per cent smaller than a year ago
Topic |   Food and agriculture
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:27pm, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 6:27pm, 24 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Researchers have two candidate vaccines for African swine fever and clinical trials are about to begin. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Pig in Hong Kong’s first case of African swine fever is unlikely to have been infected in mainland China. Photo: Felix Wong
Health & Environment

Pig infected with African swine fever ‘unlikely to have contracted virus before it entered Hong Kong’ says mainland Chinese agency

  • General Administration of Customs says farm the pig came from has suffered no recent abnormal animal deaths
  • Chance the pig was infected at transfer warehouse in Shenzhen also low, agency says
Topic |   Food and agriculture
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Published: 7:00am, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 1:06pm, 23 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pig in Hong Kong’s first case of African swine fever is unlikely to have been infected in mainland China. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.