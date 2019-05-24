Researchers have two candidate vaccines for African swine fever and clinical trials are about to begin. Photo: Reuters
China says scientists will begin work on trials for African swine fever virus vaccine
- Clinical trials of two candidate vaccines begin, but experts sound note of caution
- Beijing says China’s breeding herd is 22 per cent smaller than a year ago
Topic | Food and agriculture
Researchers have two candidate vaccines for African swine fever and clinical trials are about to begin. Photo: Reuters
Pig in Hong Kong’s first case of African swine fever is unlikely to have been infected in mainland China. Photo: Felix Wong
Pig infected with African swine fever ‘unlikely to have contracted virus before it entered Hong Kong’ says mainland Chinese agency
- General Administration of Customs says farm the pig came from has suffered no recent abnormal animal deaths
- Chance the pig was infected at transfer warehouse in Shenzhen also low, agency says
Topic | Food and agriculture
Pig in Hong Kong’s first case of African swine fever is unlikely to have been infected in mainland China. Photo: Felix Wong