West Lake is the most famous scenic spot in the eastern Chinese city of Hanghzou. Two of the lake’s mandarin ducks are feared dead after a tourist disturbed them on Saturday. Photo: Simon Song
Chinese tourist grabs and hurts mandarin ducks at revered beauty spot
- Ducklings are unlikely to have survived the unwelcome encounter
- Visitor ignored warnings from volunteers to leave them alone
Topic | China Society
Tourists buying postcards in Paris, France. Photo: Alamy
Trade war is putting Chinese tourists off US, with many opting for ‘more welcoming’ nations
- Jane Sun says Chinese tourists are taking their money to European countries such as Italy and the UK because they feel welcomed
- During the Labour Day holiday in early May, the US ranked as the ninth most popular travel destination for Chinese tourists, down from fifth spot last year
Topic | Chinese tourists
