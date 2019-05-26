A man is in custody accused of murdering the parents of a boy he “adopted” 17 years ago. Photo: Weibo
Chinese boy, 18, told his adoptive father is prime suspect in real parents’ murder
- Teenager was just a year old when he went missing in 2001 from property in which his parents were bludgeoned to death
- Man he called ‘dad’ now behind bars awaiting trial for double murder and kidnap
Topic | China Society
