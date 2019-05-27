In April, a tearful customer dragged Xian Lizhixing Automobile into the viral video spotlight with a showroom protest after she claimed the dealer did not settle her complaint. Picture by Weibo
Chinese Mercedes-Benz dealer in customer viral video protest fined US$145,000
- Xian Lizhixing Automobile investigated by carmaker and Xian trade officials
- Dealer was found to have misled customers about car financing options
Topic | China Society
In April, a tearful customer dragged Xian Lizhixing Automobile into the viral video spotlight with a showroom protest after she claimed the dealer did not settle her complaint. Picture by Weibo