Unsafe injections are considered a major route of hepatitis C transmission. Photo: Handout
69 dialysis patients at Chinese hospital infected with hepatitis C
- Dongtai People’s Hospital in Jiangsu province reports outbreak in its haemodialysis centre
- Hospital’s party chiefs sacked after infection is blamed on ‘poor implementation of infection control rules’
China Society
Pakistani women in Larkana, Sindh province, hold their HIV-infected children. Photo: AFP
More than 600 people, mostly children, test positive for HIV in Pakistan city, after doctor allegedly uses contaminated syringe
- Concerns grew after hundreds of people were allegedly infected by a doctor using a contaminated syringe in a city in southern Singh province
Pakistan
