The baby was carried to safety in a plastic washtub: Photo: Thepaper.cn
Baby rescued from flooded building as heavy rains hit southern China
- Heavy downpours recorded in several areas of Guangdong province with more than 480mm falling in some places
- Firecrews use plastic washtub to evacuate baby from flooded building near Zhuhai
The Observatory predicted storms would continue until Wednesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Three days of thunderstorms expected in Hong Kong as floods hit New Territories
- The Observatory issued the amber rainstorm warning on Monday morning, and police had five reports of floods in rural areas
- Thunderstorms predicted to continue until Wednesday
