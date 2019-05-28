Zhang Juqian, 56, had been on the run for a week before he was found dead. Photo: Weibo
Hunt for Chinese serial killer ends after prime suspect is found dead
- Man accused of murdering five neighbours in Hunan province is believed to have died after taking poison
- Victims include four members of same family, including two young children
Topic | China Society
Zhang Juqian, 56, had been on the run for a week before he was found dead. Photo: Weibo
Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 10-year-old boy at a junior school in the east China province of Jiangxi. Photo: Weibo
Chinese boy, 10, stabbed to death at school after classroom scuffle with his alleged killer’s daughter
- Police in Jiangxi province say they have detained a 41-year-old man in connection with the death of a child following a knife attack
- Local education chief says investigation under way to determine the cause of the tragedy
Topic | China Society
Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 10-year-old boy at a junior school in the east China province of Jiangxi. Photo: Weibo