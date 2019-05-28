Channels

Zhang Juqian, 56, had been on the run for a week before he was found dead. Photo: Weibo
Society

Hunt for Chinese serial killer ends after prime suspect is found dead

  • Man accused of murdering five neighbours in Hunan province is believed to have died after taking poison
  • Victims include four members of same family, including two young children
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 4:03pm, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 4:02pm, 28 May, 2019

Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 10-year-old boy at a junior school in the east China province of Jiangxi. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese boy, 10, stabbed to death at school after classroom scuffle with his alleged killer’s daughter

  • Police in Jiangxi province say they have detained a 41-year-old man in connection with the death of a child following a knife attack
  • Local education chief says investigation under way to determine the cause of the tragedy
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Published: 4:51pm, 11 May, 2019

Updated: 10:20pm, 11 May, 2019

