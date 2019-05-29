Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Haikou Experimental Middle School pupils queue at the new facial recognition gate at the entrance to their dormitory. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese school stops using facial recognition gates at peak times after complaints about queues

  • Middle school on tropical Hainan Island is the latest to use the technology, which it says will ‘make it safer for pupils to enter and leave campus’
  • But students say it doesn’t always recognise faces and they have long waits to go through the system at the entrances to two huge dormitories
Topic |   China Society
Jane Zhang

Jane Zhang  

Published: 5:53pm, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 6:02pm, 29 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Haikou Experimental Middle School pupils queue at the new facial recognition gate at the entrance to their dormitory. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Yin Qi, co-founder and CEO of Megvii, a company focusing on facial recognition technology, is pictured at his office in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
Tech

Rising Chinese AI star Megvii gets caught in the US-China tech war

  • Megvii among Chinese facial recognition companies reportedly being considered for US technology blacklist for role in Xinjiang surveillance
  • China wants to adopt AI in all walks of life, from health care to financial services to driverless cars and robots
Topic |   US-China tech war
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Published: 7:00am, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 12:36pm, 29 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Yin Qi, co-founder and CEO of Megvii, a company focusing on facial recognition technology, is pictured at his office in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.