Haikou Experimental Middle School pupils queue at the new facial recognition gate at the entrance to their dormitory. Photo: Weibo
Chinese school stops using facial recognition gates at peak times after complaints about queues
- Middle school on tropical Hainan Island is the latest to use the technology, which it says will ‘make it safer for pupils to enter and leave campus’
- But students say it doesn’t always recognise faces and they have long waits to go through the system at the entrances to two huge dormitories
Topic | China Society
Haikou Experimental Middle School pupils queue at the new facial recognition gate at the entrance to their dormitory. Photo: Weibo
Yin Qi, co-founder and CEO of Megvii, a company focusing on facial recognition technology, is pictured at his office in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
Rising Chinese AI star Megvii gets caught in the US-China tech war
- Megvii among Chinese facial recognition companies reportedly being considered for US technology blacklist for role in Xinjiang surveillance
- China wants to adopt AI in all walks of life, from health care to financial services to driverless cars and robots
Topic | US-China tech war
Yin Qi, co-founder and CEO of Megvii, a company focusing on facial recognition technology, is pictured at his office in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song