A kindergarten in Guiyang put up a banner on its entrance that read: “Crack down early and crack down young. Eliminate the dark and evil forces when they are still budding”. It was later removed. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese education officials sacked for investigating four-year-olds in anti-mafia crackdown

  • Parents in Jiangsu province were shocked by a form that said a kindergarten class had been investigated and ‘no pupils were found to be involved in organised crime’
  • Officials fired or disciplined for ‘causing serious negative publicity’
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 4:36pm, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 4:42pm, 30 May, 2019

