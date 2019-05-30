Live-streaming websites including YY have announced they are undergoing system upgrades that will run until June 6 or 7. Photo: Phoebe Zhang
Upgrades limit access to Chinese live-streaming, video sites over Tiananmen anniversary
- Platforms announce users will not be able to change profile photos, register new accounts or post real-time comments while systems are upgraded
- It’s unclear whether it is related to ramped up efforts to block discussion of the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters 30 years ago
Topic | China Society
The man with the Weiboscope slides. Photo: Nora Tam
The art of getting Tiananmen Square crackdown onto Chinese social media, from a rock star to a line of rubber ducks
- Dr Fu King-wa’s Weiboscope project is a collection of censored pictures that have appeared briefly on China’s ubiquitous social media platform
- Display highlights the cat-and-mouse game between increasingly creative Weibo users and ruthlessly efficient mainland Chinese censors
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
