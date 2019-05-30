Channels

Live-streaming websites including YY have announced they are undergoing system upgrades that will run until June 6 or 7. Photo: Phoebe Zhang
Society

Upgrades limit access to Chinese live-streaming, video sites over Tiananmen anniversary

  • Platforms announce users will not be able to change profile photos, register new accounts or post real-time comments while systems are upgraded
  • It’s unclear whether it is related to ramped up efforts to block discussion of the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters 30 years ago
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Published: 7:00pm, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 7:00pm, 30 May, 2019

The man with the Weiboscope slides. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

The art of getting Tiananmen Square crackdown onto Chinese social media, from a rock star to a line of rubber ducks

  • Dr Fu King-wa’s Weiboscope project is a collection of censored pictures that have appeared briefly on China’s ubiquitous social media platform
  • Display highlights the cat-and-mouse game between increasingly creative Weibo users and ruthlessly efficient mainland Chinese censors
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 8:00am, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 8:59am, 30 May, 2019

