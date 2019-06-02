Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Tsinghua University in Beijing is one of the first universities in China to expand plagiarism detection to daily assignments. Photo: Imaginechina
Society

How Chinese universities are trapping academic copycats

  • Tertiary institutions are setting limits on the amount of material that students can duplicate in dissertations but some say there should be a zero-tolerance policy on plagiarism
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 8:00am, 2 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:00am, 2 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Tsinghua University in Beijing is one of the first universities in China to expand plagiarism detection to daily assignments. Photo: Imaginechina
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.