Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Ground crew inspect a China Southern Airlines plane after an 80-year-old woman threw a handful of coins into the engine in 2017. Photo: Handout
Society

Chinese airport warns passengers throwing coins at planes ‘will harm prayers for safe trip’

  • Notice goes up at airport in Sanya, Hainan saying the ritual is illegal after spate of safety incidents across the country
  • Employee says they have not seen any ‘lucky coin toss’ cases but have staff keeping watch when flights are boarding
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 5:55pm, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:56pm, 3 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Ground crew inspect a China Southern Airlines plane after an 80-year-old woman threw a handful of coins into the engine in 2017. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
A Hong Kong Airlines plane leaves Hong Kong International Airport on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Transport

Parts are dropping off Hong Kong Airlines planes in mid-air, should you be worried?

  • The thought of missing aircraft parts – or worse, falling parts – is unsettling. Here’s a look at how common it is, and what the experts have to say
Topic |   Hong Kong Airlines
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 12:00pm, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 2:15pm, 31 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Hong Kong Airlines plane leaves Hong Kong International Airport on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.