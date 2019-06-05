Chinese cartoonist Badiucao in his Melbourne studio on May 28. Photo: AFP
Cartoonist Badiucao, China’s Banksy, drops his mask to mark 30th anniversary of Tiananmen crackdown
- Baduciao says he and his family have been under threat since being forced by Chinese authorities to cancel Hong Kong show last year
- Former law student became politicised after watching The Gate of Heavenly Peace, a documentary on the June 4 incident, spliced into Taiwanese drama
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown
Chinese cartoonist Badiucao in his Melbourne studio on May 28. Photo: AFP