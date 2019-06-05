Channels

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

A former company chairman has been executed in China for raping 25 girls, many of them under the age of 14. Photo: Weibo
Society

Death for Chinese businessman who raped 25 young girls

  • Former company chairman coerced woman into finding girls, including 14 under the age of 14, for sex
  • Some of his victims recruited more girls from four schools in central China
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 5:41pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:03pm, 5 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
Researchers in China say that up to 12 per cent of China’s 270 million minors faced some form of sexual assault. Photo: Shutterstock
Society

Millions of children in China ‘victims of sexual assault’

  • Nearly 30 million Chinese children could have been victims of sexual assault, researchers say
  • Few cases ever make it to court because of social stigma and lack of awareness
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 10:00pm, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 8:34am, 1 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
