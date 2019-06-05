A former company chairman has been executed in China for raping 25 girls, many of them under the age of 14. Photo: Weibo
Death for Chinese businessman who raped 25 young girls
- Former company chairman coerced woman into finding girls, including 14 under the age of 14, for sex
- Some of his victims recruited more girls from four schools in central China
Topic | China Society
A former company chairman has been executed in China for raping 25 girls, many of them under the age of 14. Photo: Weibo
Researchers in China say that up to 12 per cent of China’s 270 million minors faced some form of sexual assault. Photo: Shutterstock
Millions of children in China ‘victims of sexual assault’
- Nearly 30 million Chinese children could have been victims of sexual assault, researchers say
- Few cases ever make it to court because of social stigma and lack of awareness
Topic | China Society
Researchers in China say that up to 12 per cent of China’s 270 million minors faced some form of sexual assault. Photo: Shutterstock