An 84-year-old Chinese man is making his fourth and final attempt at the gruelling national university entrance exam, known as gaokao. Photo: The Paper
Last go at exam success for China’s ‘gaokao grandpa’
- An 84-year-old man is making his fourth attempt at the gruelling university entrance exam
- Since the rules changed in 2011 more people are taking the test multiple times
Topic | China Society
Chinese high school students study late at night for the annual gaokao exam. Photo: EPA-EFE
China roots out its ‘gaokao migrants’ as university entrance exam nears
- Crackdown on students registering to take the exam in a different province to improve their prospects, sometimes by faking residency status
- Competition is less fierce in sparsely populated regions
