An 84-year-old Chinese man is making his fourth and final attempt at the gruelling national university entrance exam, known as gaokao. Photo: The Paper
Society

Last go at exam success for China’s ‘gaokao grandpa’

  • An 84-year-old man is making his fourth attempt at the gruelling university entrance exam
  • Since the rules changed in 2011 more people are taking the test multiple times
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 2:17pm, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:17pm, 6 Jun, 2019

An 84-year-old Chinese man is making his fourth and final attempt at the gruelling national university entrance exam, known as gaokao. Photo: The Paper
Chinese high school students study late at night for the annual gaokao exam. Photo: EPA-EFE
Society

China roots out its ‘gaokao migrants’ as university entrance exam nears

  • Crackdown on students registering to take the exam in a different province to improve their prospects, sometimes by faking residency status
  • Competition is less fierce in sparsely populated regions
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Published: 6:32pm, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 12:00pm, 8 May, 2019

Chinese high school students study late at night for the annual gaokao exam. Photo: EPA-EFE
