Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou arrives at her home in Vancouver in a May 8 file photo. Photo: AFP
Society

Canada denies abusing Meng Wanzhou’s rights, saying border officers used ‘usual customs processes’ when they took her phones at airport

  • The response to a lawsuit by Meng says border officers were not acting on behalf of US prosecutors or Canadian police when they seized her electronic devices
  • But Meng’s lawyers says her December 1 border examination at Vancouver’s airport was a ‘false pretence’ for her to be detained and interrogated
Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Published: 7:14am, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:13am, 7 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou arrives at her home in Vancouver in a May 8 file photo. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou (pictured in May) likely will not see a ruling on her case in the British Columbia Supreme Court for more than two years, her lawyers said on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Meng Wanzhou faces January extradition hearing as lawyers brace for two-year fight amid ongoing Huawei trade war drama

  • A Canadian judge has set the formal extradition case to begin on January 20, 2020; hearings are expected to run until at least October 2020
  • Any ruling on Meng’s extradition to the US to face fraud charges related to Huawei’s alleged breach of Iran sanctions would come even later
Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Published: 1:37am, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:35am, 7 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou (pictured in May) likely will not see a ruling on her case in the British Columbia Supreme Court for more than two years, her lawyers said on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.