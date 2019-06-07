Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou arrives at her home in Vancouver in a May 8 file photo. Photo: AFP
Canada denies abusing Meng Wanzhou’s rights, saying border officers used ‘usual customs processes’ when they took her phones at airport
- The response to a lawsuit by Meng says border officers were not acting on behalf of US prosecutors or Canadian police when they seized her electronic devices
- But Meng’s lawyers says her December 1 border examination at Vancouver’s airport was a ‘false pretence’ for her to be detained and interrogated
Meng Wanzhou faces January extradition hearing as lawyers brace for two-year fight amid ongoing Huawei trade war drama
- A Canadian judge has set the formal extradition case to begin on January 20, 2020; hearings are expected to run until at least October 2020
- Any ruling on Meng’s extradition to the US to face fraud charges related to Huawei’s alleged breach of Iran sanctions would come even later
