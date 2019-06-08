Many Chinese parents believe that wearing certain clothes can help their children do well in the college entrance exam. Photo: Simon Song
Superstitious Chinese mothers dress for success as students toil over college entrance exam
- Red silk dresses, complete with slits, are all the rage as anxious parents seek to persuade Lady Luck to smile on their offspring
- Yellow sunflowers, lucky licence plates also star as parents turn to homophones in bid to load the dice in their children’s favour
After months of study, China’s high school students are about to be put to the test in the annual “university entrance examinations which begin on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Crunch time as gaokao exam season starts for China’s university hopefuls
- Annual tests still an academic pressure cooker for students wanting to get into the nation’s top universities, despite efforts to change the system
- The gruelling exam is the sole criteria for admission to university in China
