Many Chinese parents believe that wearing certain clothes can help their children do well in the college entrance exam. Photo: Simon Song
Society

Superstitious Chinese mothers dress for success as students toil over college entrance exam

  • Red silk dresses, complete with slits, are all the rage as anxious parents seek to persuade Lady Luck to smile on their offspring
  • Yellow sunflowers, lucky licence plates also star as parents turn to homophones in bid to load the dice in their children’s favour
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 9:00am, 8 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:00am, 8 Jun, 2019

After months of study, China’s high school students are about to be put to the test in the annual “university entrance examinations which begin on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Society

Crunch time as gaokao exam season starts for China’s university hopefuls

  • Annual tests still an academic pressure cooker for students wanting to get into the nation’s top universities, despite efforts to change the system
  • The gruelling exam is the sole criteria for admission to university in China
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 1:30pm, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:31pm, 6 Jun, 2019

