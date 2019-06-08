The program used facial recognition technology to identify women who had appeared in porn videos. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese programmer shuts down AI project to detect women in porn videos after backlash
- Program used facial recognition technology to cross-reference videos and images on pornography sites with user information on social media
- After being swamped with angry messages and criticism, Li Xu, who came up with the idea, says all data collected has now been deleted
Topic | China Society
The program used facial recognition technology to identify women who had appeared in porn videos. Photo: Shutterstock
Megvii’s facial recognition software, Face++, is widely used across China to unlock smartphones, make mobile payments and verify identities at banks, train stations and airports. Photo: Simon Song
AI unicorn Megvii not behind app used for surveillance in Xinjiang, says human rights group
- Human Rights Watch said Megvii’s Face++ code found in mobile app used by Xinjiang authorities was ‘inoperable’
Topic | Start-ups
Megvii’s facial recognition software, Face++, is widely used across China to unlock smartphones, make mobile payments and verify identities at banks, train stations and airports. Photo: Simon Song