Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun (centre) delivers a speech at the symposium, flanked by Japanese and French counterparts Taro Aso and Bruno Le Maire. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese, US finance chiefs find common ground on need to reform global tax rules
- Liu Kun says leaders must work together to tackle challenges of digital economy, rapid growth of information technology
- Also speaking at symposium during G20 meeting in Japan, Steve Mnuchin agrees a globally fair and modern international taxation system is needed
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says Beijing’s non-intervention in foreign exchange markets might be the reason for the decrease in the value of the yuan. Photo: EPA-EFE
China is letting value of yuan slide to offset trade war tariffs, US Trade Secretary Steven Mnuchin says
- Currency’s slump is not a coincidence and could be the result of Beijing not intervening in markets, politician says
- Chinese firms are absorbing a large part of the tariff rise to prevent price increases being passed on to US consumers, he says
