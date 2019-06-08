Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun (centre) delivers a speech at the symposium, flanked by Japanese and French counterparts Taro Aso and Bruno Le Maire. Photo: EPA-EFE
Society

Chinese, US finance chiefs find common ground on need to reform global tax rules

  • Liu Kun says leaders must work together to tackle challenges of digital economy, rapid growth of information technology
  • Also speaking at symposium during G20 meeting in Japan, Steve Mnuchin agrees a globally fair and modern international taxation system is needed
Topic |   US-China trade war
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Published: 10:30pm, 8 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:30pm, 8 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun (centre) delivers a speech at the symposium, flanked by Japanese and French counterparts Taro Aso and Bruno Le Maire. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says Beijing’s non-intervention in foreign exchange markets might be the reason for the decrease in the value of the yuan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

China is letting value of yuan slide to offset trade war tariffs, US Trade Secretary Steven Mnuchin says

  • Currency’s slump is not a coincidence and could be the result of Beijing not intervening in markets, politician says
  • Chinese firms are absorbing a large part of the tariff rise to prevent price increases being passed on to US consumers, he says
Topic |   US-China relations
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Published: 5:35pm, 8 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:40pm, 8 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says Beijing’s non-intervention in foreign exchange markets might be the reason for the decrease in the value of the yuan. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.