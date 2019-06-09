Channels

SCMP
Twitter said it was “taking action on accounts that are in violation of our policies”. Photo: AFP
Society

#ChinaWakeUp a call to action as women expose Twitter accounts selling date-rape drugs, porn

  • Russian woman started the hashtag with a tweet urging ‘English-speaking sisters’ to report users ‘that post videos of girls being drugged and raped’
  • Twitter has since shut down some of the accounts and there are calls for a police investigation
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Published: 6:00pm, 9 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:00pm, 9 Jun, 2019

The program used facial recognition technology to identify women who had appeared in porn videos. Photo: Shutterstock
Society

Chinese programmer shuts down AI project to detect women in porn videos after backlash

  • Program used facial recognition technology to cross-reference videos and images on pornography sites with user information on social media
  • After being swamped with angry messages and criticism, Li Xu, who came up with the idea, says all data collected has now been deleted
Topic |   China Society
Ann Cao

Ann Cao  

Published: 9:15pm, 8 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:15pm, 8 Jun, 2019

