Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An American tourist tries on an Icelandic “lopi” jmper at a shop in Reykjavik. Photo: AP
Society

Iceland’s professional knitters needled by Made in China jumpers

  • Thousands of the distinctive ‘lopi’ sweaters much prized by tourists and locals alike are now being made in southern China
  • Country’s parliament urged to ban firms from branding products as ‘Icelandic’ unless they are made in the country
Topic |   Industrials
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 4:10pm, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:10pm, 10 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

An American tourist tries on an Icelandic “lopi” jmper at a shop in Reykjavik. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.