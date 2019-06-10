An American tourist tries on an Icelandic “lopi” jmper at a shop in Reykjavik. Photo: AP
Iceland’s professional knitters needled by Made in China jumpers
- Thousands of the distinctive ‘lopi’ sweaters much prized by tourists and locals alike are now being made in southern China
- Country’s parliament urged to ban firms from branding products as ‘Icelandic’ unless they are made in the country
