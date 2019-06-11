Channels

SCMP
One of Bart Baker's biggest hits on Chinese social media is an English version of patriotic song The Red Flag Flying. Photo: Weibo
American comedian wins fans with pro-China music videos – including one for Huawei

  • Bart Baker started uploading Chinese songs in English on Douyin and Kuaishou six months ago
  • Now he has millions of followers and plans to move to the country
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 7:00pm, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:00pm, 11 Jun, 2019

One of Bart Baker's biggest hits on Chinese social media is an English version of patriotic song The Red Flag Flying. Photo: Weibo
American writer and author Rachel DeWoskin, whose role on Chinese soap opera Foreign Babes in Beijing made her a famous face in China. Photo: courtesy of Rachel DeWoskin
Foreign Babes in Beijing: how a Chinese soap opera made Rachel DeWoskin famous, turned gaze on Western women

The American actress and author who shot to stardom in the 1990s after being cast in Foreign Babes in Beijing, which was watched by 600 million viewers, reveals why the Middle Kingdom is such a big part of her life and imagination

Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Alison Singh Gee

Alison Singh Gee  

Published: 11:30pm, 18 May, 2019

Updated: 11:30pm, 18 May, 2019

American writer and author Rachel DeWoskin, whose role on Chinese soap opera Foreign Babes in Beijing made her a famous face in China. Photo: courtesy of Rachel DeWoskin
