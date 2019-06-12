Police in Hebei province concluded that Hou Zhenlin was partly responsible for his own death. Photo: Epaper.xxcb.cn
Elderly hero or careless old man? Son tries to clear dad’s name over fatal highway accident in China
- Police say a 65-year-old was partly to blame for his own death after he tried to help a young girl crossing a road, but his son insists a truck driver was solely responsible
Topic | China Society
Police in Hebei province concluded that Hou Zhenlin was partly responsible for his own death. Photo: Epaper.xxcb.cn