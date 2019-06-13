Average air quality worsened significantly in much of northern China over the winter compliance period. Photo: May Tse
China’s environment ministry summons six city mayors for failing to deal with winter smog
- Leaders from Baoding, Langfang, Luoyang, Anyang, Puyang and Jinzhong accused of ‘relaxing efforts to defend blue skies’
- Five of the cities saw double-digit rise in PM2.5 levels in October to March period, ministry says
Topic | China pollution
Average air quality worsened significantly in much of northern China over the winter compliance period. Photo: May Tse
The environment bureau in Hebei province, China’s steelmaking heartland, says PM2.5 levels in May were below 35 micrograms for the first time since China began measuring the pollutants in 2013. Photo: Reuters
Chinese smog hotspot Hebei breathes a little easier after hitting air quality standard for first time
- PM2.5 in steel heartland below 35 micrograms for first time since China started measuring pollutant in 2013
- In May, Hebei’s air pollution index was down 6.6 per cent year on year
Topic | China pollution
The environment bureau in Hebei province, China’s steelmaking heartland, says PM2.5 levels in May were below 35 micrograms for the first time since China began measuring the pollutants in 2013. Photo: Reuters