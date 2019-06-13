Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The group was accused of collecting business intelligence on major belt and road projects. Photo: Shutterstock
Society

‘Chinese’ cyber spy ring accused of targeting key players in Belt and Road Initiative

  • Annual report by US security firm FireEye says group has been collecting business intelligence focusing on sectors such as engineering, transport and defence
  • Evidence links the group to the Chinese island of Hainan and its activities are concentrated on Southeast Asia
Topic |   US-China tech war
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Published: 11:00pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:39pm, 13 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The group was accused of collecting business intelligence on major belt and road projects. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
Construction work on the China-Laos railway. The US$1.78 billion cost to Laos is equivalent to 12 per cent of its GDP. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

China’s Belt and Road Initiative criticised for poor standards and ‘wasteful’ spending

  • Asia Society report warns that Chinese officials’ ‘laissez-faire’ attitudes mean projects are not being properly vetted in Southeast Asia
  • Study also warns that villagers in Laos are being evicted from their homes without proper compensation to make way for a rail link
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Published: 7:15pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:22pm, 12 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Construction work on the China-Laos railway. The US$1.78 billion cost to Laos is equivalent to 12 per cent of its GDP. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.