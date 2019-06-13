The group was accused of collecting business intelligence on major belt and road projects. Photo: Shutterstock
‘Chinese’ cyber spy ring accused of targeting key players in Belt and Road Initiative
- Annual report by US security firm FireEye says group has been collecting business intelligence focusing on sectors such as engineering, transport and defence
- Evidence links the group to the Chinese island of Hainan and its activities are concentrated on Southeast Asia
Construction work on the China-Laos railway. The US$1.78 billion cost to Laos is equivalent to 12 per cent of its GDP. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s Belt and Road Initiative criticised for poor standards and ‘wasteful’ spending
- Asia Society report warns that Chinese officials’ ‘laissez-faire’ attitudes mean projects are not being properly vetted in Southeast Asia
- Study also warns that villagers in Laos are being evicted from their homes without proper compensation to make way for a rail link
